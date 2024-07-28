Rodriguez, Miguel D.



age 40, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Miguel is survived by his lifelong friend and loving wife of 13 years, Autumn Cahill. A visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to be held following at 3pm. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers the family will accept donations via Venmo (@Autumn-Cahill-1) for the care of the Rodriguez family rescue zoo. For full obit please visit www.Routsong.com.



