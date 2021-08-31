journal-news logo
RODEFELD, Jackie L.

Age 74, of Hamilton, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Mercy Hospital Fairfield. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 30, 1947, the daughter of James D. and Margie (Lake) Hardesty She was a graduate of Princeton High School. Jackie married Norbert Rodefeld on June 15, 1968, in Hamilton. She had been a self-employed seamstress and

baker and was a multiple

winner of awards at the Butler County Fair for her sewing and baking. She was a member of Redeemer Church. She is

survived by her husband, Norbert Rodefeld; her son, Norbert (Angela) Rodefeld, Las Vegas, Nevada; her brother, James D. Hardesty, Goshen, Ohio, and her sister, Barbara (William)

Major, Fairfield. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Burial will be in

Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 12 noon until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

