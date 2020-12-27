RODDY, James L.



Age 84, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his wife and children at his side on Friday, December 18, 2020. James was born on April 13, 1936, in Caryville, TN, to the late Frank and Maggie (Nash) Roddy. He graduated from Jacksboro High School in Jacksboro, TN, where he played football, basketball and ran track. James attended Ohio Northern University and served his country in the U.S. Army. James was a loving and devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with them fishing,



listening to music, playing cards, vacationing, watching football and telling stories. He was a great businessman and entrepreneur starting his own company, Policy Holders' Adjustment Bureau, in 1980 to help people with financial recovery. He was a member of the Waynesville Masonic Lodge #163. James was viewed by his family and friends as a gentle giant with a witty and playful sense of humor. James, in addition to his parents, was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ruby Alene Roddy, Mary (Sam) Barklay and Betty Fox as well as his beloved pets, Harley, Patsy and Tiki. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sharon Roddy; his brother, William Litton Roddy; his first wife Lois Roddy and their children, James D. Roddy,



Aimee (Ian) Guttman and grandchildren, Isabella, Maxwell and Hannah; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of



Dayton, as well as John Nkata and Mar'Kayla Tait for their



excellent care and support they provided James during his time of need. Private graveside services were held at Valley View Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer



Society or the charity of one's choice.

