RODABAUGH, Edward

RODABAUGH, Edward Benjamin "Ed"

Age 93, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 12 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

