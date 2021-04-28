ROCKHOLD, Franklin T. "Frank"



Franklin T. "Frank" Rockhold, of Xenia, passed away April 26, 2021, at the age of 78. Visitation Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 5 PM to 8 PM at Corwin Pentecostal Church, 45 New



Burlington Rd., Waynesville, Ohio 45068. Funeral Service



Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Corwin Pentecostal Church. Interment will immediately follow in Miami Cemetery. Visit Muellerfunerals.com for further details.

