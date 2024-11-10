Rock, Barbara J.



Barbara J Rock(Dunlop), age 83 of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully at her home on November 1, 2024. She was born in Woodstock, New Brunswick to her late parents George Dunlop and Dorothy (Dunlop) Milton. Barbara worked at Dayton Press for 30+ years. She enjoyed playing cards, going out to dinner with close family and her love for dogs was unmeasurable. She was proceeded in death by her husband James B. Rock. She is survived by her stepsons David (Susie) Rock, Allen Rock, and Greg Rock, brother-in-law Raymond (Linda) Rock, grandchildren Jaymee(Jake), Ashton(Caleb), Rachel, and numerous great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to Crossroads Hospice and The Dayton Humane Society. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



