ROCHÉ, Christopher R. Age 25 of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1994, in Denver, CO, to Christopher Sr. & Lisa Roché. Christopher loved music and played drums in high school for the Miamisburg Viking Marching Band. After graduating, he served active duty in the United States Navy and then transferred to the Naval Reserves. While in the Naval Reserves, Christopher studied cyber security at Wright State University while also working at the Veteran & Military Center on campus. Christopher is survived by his parents; brother, Jagger (Amanda) Roché; loving Grandmère, Carol Roché; many other relatives and friends, and his beloved dog, Drogo. He was preceded in death by his Grammy, Patricia Oktay; and Grandpère, William Roché Sr. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 4-6 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to honor him make a donation in his memory to the SICSA Pet Adoption Center or the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's Military Family Scholarship Fund. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

