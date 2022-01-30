ROCHAU, Stanley William
STANLEY WILLIAM ROCHAU 78 of Springfield passed away on January 22, 2022. He was born on September 29, 1943, in
Davenport, Iowa, to the late Marvin and Helen (Knepher) Rochau. Stanley was a United States veteran and was honorably discharged from the U.S
Navy in 1963. Following his time in the military, Stanley worked at Navistar for many years where he retired in 2003. Stanley was also a member of the Union Club and was a devout Christian, spending lots of time doing ministry. Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, MaryLou Rochau, children Theresa Graham and
Michael Rochau, and grandchildren Todd Joshua, Gabrielle Faith, Rachel, Justin, Jordan, Julianne. Stanley is preceded in death by his siblings Harley Rochau and Janice Gill Ryman.
Visitation for Stanley will be held Friday, February 4th, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME from 12-1pm. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express online condolences at www.littletonandrue.com.
