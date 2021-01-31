ROBINSON, Thomas E.
Thomas E. Robinson, 72, of Springfield, went to be with his Lord on January 24, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 16, 1948, in Springfield to
Robert and Ruth (Campbell) Robinson. Tommy leaves
behind two sons, Thomas
Michael Robinson and Robert Kent Robinson (Tina); grandchildren, Brooke, Morgan, twins Sean and Austin, Shelby, Tori, Bailey, and Gretchen; brothers, Larry Robinson (Revona) and Dave Robinson (Linda); and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Robinson on July 22, 2020; sister, Brenda Brewer; brother, Donnie Robinson; and his parents. Tommy had retired from Navistar after over 30 years of working there. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going to auctions. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at
