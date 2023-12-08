Robinson, Susan

Robinson (Dailey), Susan Elizabeth



Susan Elizabeth (Dailey) Robinson, age 65, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2023, after a hard-fought, yearlong battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones at her home in New Lebanon, Ohio. Susan was born on March 27, 1958 in Wilmington, Ohio. Raised by her parents, Richard L. Dailey and Margaret Jean (Patterson) Dailey, Susan and her two brothers grew up on the family farm. After graduating from Wilmington High School in 1976, Susan attended Kettering College of Medical Arts where she earned her associate degree. She then went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Medical Technology at the University of Dayton in 1983. Susan recently retired after a long and fulfilling career as a lab technician for 45 years at Sycamore Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, and Miami Valley Emergency Center. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Margaret Dailey, her brother Rick Dailey, and her sister in-law Aimee Dailey. Susan is survived by her son, Nathan (Michelle) Robinson; brother, Bill Dailey; nephew, Jake Dailey; niece, Eryne Dailey; 11 grandchildren, Abigail, Carley, Kaylynne, Logan, Lucas, Mona, Tera, Skylar, Samantha, Lucas, and Zach; 8 great-grandchildren, and many friends. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 10, 2023 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Hidden Valley Orchards (5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon, Ohio 45036). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and Preble County Animal Shelter.



