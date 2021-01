RUTH ROBINSON



3/18/1922 - 1/24/1994



Momma





This world has changed a lot, but one thing remains the same, our love for you



remains unchanged. Now that Shirley has joined you and Craig, her transition has been hard on us, but we know that she is at peace, there with you both and God. We know that this world is temporary and one day we will all be together, at peace with Our Lord and having a joyous time. Until then know that you are loved and missed.

The Myrick and Robinson Families