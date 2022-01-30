Robinson, Ruth

Hamburger icon
RUTH ROBINSON

3/18/1922 - 1/24/1994

Momma


As we celebrate your birthday in heaven, we are reminded of most of the life lessons that you taught us. We miss your hugs, laughter and the smell of food that would wake

anyone up! As you have

welcomed your son Milton, granddaughter Shirley and great-grandson Ritchie you all are greatly missed, and are forever in our hearts. With smiles toward the sky and tears in our eyes, we know that one day we will all be reunited.


We love you Momma.

The Myrick, Robinson, Harper, and Moorhead Families



