ROBINSON, Ruby

Ruby Robinson departed March 11, 2021. Born in

Winston, GA, to Joe and Grace Holloman. An active and

dedicated member of Mt. Enon MBC, where she previously served as Sunday School Superintendent and leader of the Evangelistic Team. A 1973 graduate of Central State University (B.S.) and 1989 graduate of Wright State University (M.S.), where she was inducted into Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. She taught at Valerie School (DPS) for 20 years. Preceded in death by husbands, Dewitt Roberts, Jr. and Robert A. Robinson; 4 children. She leaves 2 daughters, Carol Roberts-Williams and Patricia A. Martin;

sister Clara Hill; grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, other relatives, church members and friends. A Walk Through Visitation will be held 10-11 AM, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.


H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com

