ROBINSON, Reba

1 hour ago

ROBINSON (nee Begley), Reba "Sue"

Age 77 of Dayton, passed peacefully at home following a lengthy bout with cancer. Born to Daniel and Dollie Begley March 3, 1944. She was preceded in death by father, Daniel Begley; mother and Dad, Dollie and Thomas Carter; sisters, Rose and Joyce; brother,

Thomas Jr.; and daughter,

Jennifer. Sue leaves behind her children, Jeffrey (Tracy) Robinson, Angela (Glenn) Gibson, and Phebe Robinson; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; brother, John Carter; sisters, Geraldine Johns, Peggy Deak, and Faye Parr; and life-long friends and partners in crime, George Robinson and Gary Hill. Catch ya on the flipside. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider

Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer Association. To leave the family a special message, please visit


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


