ROBINSON, O.D.



Age 77, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Kettering Health Main Campus surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 15, 1945, in Cruise, KY, the son of the late Rollie and Josie (Horn) Robinson. Mr. Robinson honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy; and he was a retired Union Representative for GM with 33 years of service. Preceded in death by his son, Michael A. Robinson; his grandson, Michael A. Robinson, Jr.; brother, Claude Robinson; and by 4 sisters, Marilyn Nash, Modina Munguia, Oleta Napier and Barbara McKee. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley (Grimshaw) Robinson; his son, Jason Robinson and wife, Lingna; his brother, J.R. Robinson and wife, Stella; 5 grandchildren, Briean Robinson, Allyson Worley and husband Nate, Kasey Robinson, Zoey Robinson and Michael A.



Robinson; 4 great-grandsons, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Monday at the funeral home. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Mr. Robinson's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. O.D. Robinson, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

