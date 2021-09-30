journal-news logo
X

ROBINSON, LORI

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBINSON, Lori Ann

Age 58, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 20, 1963, the daughter of Edward L. Rosengarten and Beverly

(Reese) Rosengarten. She was preceded in death by her father Ed Rosengarten. Lori is survived by her husband Bill Robinson, her Mother Bev Rosengarten, her children Danielle DeBruge and Derek Robinson and granddaughter Taylor Holladay. Services will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 6:00pm at New City Church, 4800 N. Dixie Drive, Chris Reese, Pastor.

Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
RICE, Don
2
STONE, Norvel
3
LITTMAN, Deborah
4
CARTER, Jonathan
5
COMBS, Charles
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top