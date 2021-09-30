ROBINSON, Lori Ann



Age 58, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 20, 1963, the daughter of Edward L. Rosengarten and Beverly



(Reese) Rosengarten. She was preceded in death by her father Ed Rosengarten. Lori is survived by her husband Bill Robinson, her Mother Bev Rosengarten, her children Danielle DeBruge and Derek Robinson and granddaughter Taylor Holladay. Services will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 6:00pm at New City Church, 4800 N. Dixie Drive, Chris Reese, Pastor.



Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

