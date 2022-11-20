ROBINSON, Lois June



89 of Dayton, passed away at Kettering Hospital on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born in Alton, Illinois, on September 24, 1933, the daughter of Elijah J. Conley and Violet L. Killion Conley. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Maurice Robinson. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her brother Marvin Conley, children Marsha (Beamon) Tekeste, Keith Beamon, Derrick Beamon, Brian Beamon, Maurice Robinson, and Michele Robinson, and a host of loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is deeply loved and will be forever missed. Visitation 1 PM. Service 2 PM, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



