Robinson, Joy L.



Joy L. Robinson, age 82 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Joy was born the daughter of Albert "Bud" & Mary (Dearth) Stultz in Columbus, Ohio on May 11, 1941. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband William L. Robinson; grandson David Robinson; sister Kay Orta. She is survived by her children Patrick Robinson of Springfield, Robbie Robinson of California, & Colleen Robinson of Springfield; sister Debra Walter; grandchildren Dylan Robinson, Michael Wallace, P.J. Roush, Damon Roush, & Mia Roush; 3 great grandchildren. Joy was a loving mom, grandma, sister & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Joy lived much of her life in Springfield & enjoyed hanging out with her 3 best friends Linda Hines, Sharon Castle, & Pat Kearns. Joy was employed at Wespatt as an accountant. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking & baking for her grandchildren. Inurnment will be held at Dayton National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





