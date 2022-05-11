ROBINSON, Jerry C.



Jerry C. Robinson, age 78, of Springfield, went home to his heavenly Father on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of H. Dewey and Polly (Compton) Robinson on May 12, 1943, in Jeffersonville, Ohio. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; grandson Nicholas Carty brothers Donald (Marie) Robinson, and Buford (Beverly) Robinson; father and mother-in-law



Everett and Kathryn Blakeley. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Sally; son Thomas (Jennifer) Robinson of Beavercreek; daughters Cynthia Robinson of Urbana, and Karla (Lance) Knepper of Arizona; brother Grayson (Cynthia) Robinson of Oklahoma; grandchildren Matthew, Jayme, Lauren, Jessica, Isaac, Blake, Jared, and Levi; great-grandchildren Lukus, andBanks; sister-in-law Joyce Boisel; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Jerry was a member of The United States Marine Corps and retired from the City of Springfield where he worked for the street department. He was a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, in his spare time he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and playing the banjo, but most of all he



enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Friends may call on RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME at 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11AM to 12PM where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Pastor Norman Williams officiating. Interment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



