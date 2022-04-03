ROBINSON, Elizabeth

ROBINSON (nee Koch), Elizabeth Ann "Betty"



Was born in New York City, March 8, 1929. She and her family moved to Summerville, NJ, where Betty grew up and became part of the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. Betty graduated with her bachelor's degree from Hope College and her Master's in Bacteriology from Rutgers University. She met her husband, Atlee



Robinson, when they were set up on a blind date by two friends and got engaged four months later. On whim, they applied to take part in NBC's "Bride and Groom." To their surprise, they got a call from the show and on April 5, 1954, they married on TV. They celebrated 67 years and 11 months together.



Betty and Atlee welcomed two children, Barbara and William (Bill), while living in New Jersey before moving to Dayton, OH, where they welcomed their third child, Nancy.



Betty, with her love of science and medicine, helped to develop the Medical Library at Children's Medical Center before moving on to Miami Valley Hospital and ending her career as the director of Good Samaritan Hospital's Medical Library. During this time she earned her second Master's degree in Library Science from Indiana University.



Her retirement was filled with her volunteer work, travel, and time with family. She was an avid gardener and reader. She and Atlee traveled the world together, enjoying time on 6 of the continents. She brought back souvenirs, including the creches she collected. Betty dedicated her time volunteering with the food pantry in Trotwood, reading to children at her neighborhood school, working with a colostomy support group and Senior Sams, and helping at church.



Sweet Betty was incredibly intelligent, generous, and always ready for an adventure. She was a loving mother, devoted grandmother, and proud great-grandmother. People couldn't help but love her when they met her.



Betty peacefully died March 28, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends. She will be missed by her three children



Barbara Duhon (Wayne), Bill Robinson (Dee), and Nancy



Gillespie (Jim), five grandchildren Ryan Smith, Elizabeth



Duhon, Hannah Robinson, Heather Robinson, and Marissa



Gillespie, and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Smith and



Savanna Smith, as well as all those who she called friends.



Betty's memorial service will be held April 10, 2022, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton OH 45415. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM with the service beginning at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, Betty requested donations to be made to Habitat for Humanity, 115 W Riverview Ave, Dayton OH 45405.

