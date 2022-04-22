ROBINSON, Earl

ROBINSON, Jr., Earl H.



83, of Enon, Ohio, passed away at home Saturday, April 16, 2022. The family takes great comfort in knowing he was called home to be with the Lord. He was born October 14, 1938, in Ft. Edward, New York, to the late Earl and Helen (Haviland) Robinson, Sr. As a lifelong member of many churches and most recently a member of Southgate Baptist Church, Earl was always an



active servant of God. He was a graduate of Delaware Valley College of Science and Agriculture where he received his B.S. in Ornamental Horticulture in 1961. He was the Founder of Meadow View Growers in New Carlisle after many years in the horticultural industry. Earl never knew a stranger and impacted many in his community, church, family, industry, and even around the world. He loved life, ran his race well, finished strong and always looked forward to his Heavenly home. His selfless spirit, generosity, wisdom, creativity, determination and boundless energy endeared him to others wherever he went. He could fix anything and he used that ability in service to others. Earl's leadership and vision enabled Meadow View Growers to become a destination garden center, respected in the industry and community, ultimately garnering the Clark County Best Small Retailer Award. He worked tirelessly alongside colleagues and employees where he was respected as tough but always fair. He served in numerous capacities in many organizations throughout his life. Earl's legacy will be one of not only a great businessman, but moreover a loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather and a wonderful human being. Earl is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Susan (Black) Robinson; six children, Anne (Brian) Roberts of Centerville, Earl Scott Robinson (Lisa Neace) of New Carlisle, Colleen (James) Johnson of



Washington Court House, Brenda Jean Quisenberry of Springfield, Deborah (Joe) Polley of Miamisburg, and Laurie (David) Rhodes of Miamisburg; his sister, Jo Ann Brooks; eighteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family and cherished friends. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ralph Daniel Robinson, and his sister, Lucinda Cole-DuPont. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 4-7pm at Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 S. Center Blvd., Springfield, OH 45506. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted immediately following with Pastor Brian Solomon officiating. Private burial will follow at a later date at the family's discretion at Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southgate Baptist Church, Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or Hollandia Gardens Association, P.O. Box 235, Springfield, OH 45501. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Earl's family with his final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com.

