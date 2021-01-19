X

Robinson, Deborah Jean

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ROBINSON,

Deborah Jean "Deb"

Deborah Jean "Deb" Robinson, 69, of Springfield, passed away January 17, 2021, in her home. She was born December 5, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph Eugene and Mary Lou (McFarland) Lynch. Deb had retired from Job & Family Services after being employed as a Case Worker there for 29 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, watching tv, and riding motorcycles. She loved her dogs. She is survived by son, Cory E. Robinson; stepsons, Terry Wade Robinson II and Daniel W. Robinson; brother, Michael E. Lynch; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Ruth Lynch; brother, Starley G. Lynch; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Victor Wallwell officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:30 pm until the services begin. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.