ROBINSON, Cordelia

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ROBINSON, Cordelia Mae "Moots"

Ms. Cordelia Mae Robinson "Moots", 85, was called home March 8, 2021, in her home town of Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held at 12pm and funeral services will start at 1pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. They will take place at Donald Jordan Memorial

Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Father, Two Sons: Daryl and Dale, and Two Great-Granddaughters: Mikia Jackson and Mikea Robinson. She is survived be her Son Dean Hanley, Daughter Theresa Pendleton, her 11 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

