Robinson, Charlene

Robinson (Uschold), Charlene Ann



Charlene Ann Robinson (née Uschold), aged 83 of Springboro, Ohio died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, May 31 at the Ohio Hospice of Dayton after a brief battle with cancer. Charlene was a longtime employee of Gem City Savings and the various banking institutions that acquired them, ultimately ending with PNC Bank. She started her career as a teller with Gem City Savings and worked her way into management, eventually retiring while working in Dealer Finance. In retirement, Charlene remained active, enjoyed line dancing, and continued working part-time at Hausfeld's Salon & Day Spa in Springboro. In the last several years, Charlene mastered the iPad, and her greatest joy was her dog, Remington, until her great-grandson, Nixon, became the center of her world.



Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Robinson in 1987. She is survived by her son, Robert C. Robinson, and his wife Valerie Martinet-Robinson of Las Vegas, NV; her granddaughters Emma Robinson (Nick) and Sarah Robinson of Springboro, Ohio; and her great-grandson Nixon Robinson. She is also survived by her sister, Rita Behnken, and her sister-in-law, Sue Robinson Johnson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7 at 11 am at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Prayers and Rosary will precede the Mass, starting at 10 am.



Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

