ROBINSON, Carolyn



78, of Springfield, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Carolyn was born August 12, 1942, in



Columbus, Ohio, to John and Vivian (Price) Nutting. Carolyn was a graduate of Springfield High and attended Ohio



University. She was lifelong member of High Street United Methodist Church, a member of Young Women's Mission, a wonderful cook, baker, and crafter, and a devoted grandmother. She worked for 10 years as a dental assistant for Daniel Clauer. Survivors include two children, Todd Robinson and Amy (Rich) Hafner; six grandchildren, Johnathan Robinson, Lane, Caroline, Johnny, Sammy and Lily Hafner; a sister, Allison Somers; a nephew, Gregg



(Cindy) Somers, and a niece, Kris (Doug Corley) Somers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robbie, in July 2020. The unconditional love that she shared with her family and many friends will forever be remembered. A Memorial



Service will be held on Friday, May 7 at 12:00 p.m. in CONROY



FUNERAL HOME. A visitation will be held 2 hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice or The



Dragonfly Foundation.

