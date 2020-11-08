ROBINSON, Buera



Age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

