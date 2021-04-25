ROBINSON, Brenda Joyce



Brenda Joyce Robinson (age 67) was born April 7, 1954, in Montgomery, Alabama. She transitioned at her home in Clayton, Ohio, on Thursday, April 15, 2021. At an early age, she professed her faith and was a member of Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church at Tuskegee, AL.



Brenda graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School in 1972. During her undergraduate years at Tuskegee University, Brenda was a co-op student at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. After receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1976, she moved to Dayton, Ohio, where she began her career at WPAFB as a Logistics Management Specialist and resided for more than 44 years. After retirement in 2010 with 37 years of government service, within a few months Brenda returned to WPAFB with Dakota Consulting, Inc., a contractor, as a Senior Logistics Consultant.



While working at WPAFB, Brenda received her Master's Degree from Central Michigan University. She was a proud member of the Dayton-Tuskegee Alumni Club where she served as historian and worked tirelessly on the scholarship committee and membership committee. In 2018, Brenda was honored with the Outstanding Alumni Award from the Tuskegee National Alumni Association. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Twentig, Inc. and selflessly gave of her time and talent in volunteer capacities. Her favorite pastime was shopping!



Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Willie Mack Robinson, and her mentors, Dixie Allen and Grace Williams. Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Dorothy Cogborn Robinson Burton; sisters, Ethel "Cookie" Greene and Olivia Baker of Tuskegee, Alabama, and Cheryl (Brian) Coston of Jonesboro, Georgia, and uncle, Garland "Bud" Cogburn of Tuskegee.



Brenda's love for family permeated throughout her life. She was a devoted aunt to LaCheryl Elliott of Roswell, GA, Faye Gerard of Sugar Land, TX, and Fred (Ashley) Greene III of Washington, DC; Ronald LaPread, Jr., of Tuskegee, AL, and Murray (Heather) Baker III of Opelika, AL; and great-aunt to Mark Faison III, Jordan and Jalynn Gerard, Laurel Elliott; Kendrick Labine, Chloe Clark, Caleb and Olivia Baker. She will be truly missed by many including her surrogate parents,



Florence and Ernest Charlie of Lottsburg, VA, brothers-in-law, Fred Greene, Jr., of Washington, DC, Ronald (Farah) LaPread of Auckland, New Zealand, Murray Baker, Jr., of Tuskegee, AL, and a host of loving relatives and dear friends.



Graveside services to celebrate the life of Brenda will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove CME Church Cemetery in High Ridge, AL. We are grateful for the precious and fond memories of Brenda. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be made to the Dayton-Tuskegee Alumni Club (DTAC) scholarship fund, 3479 Plantation Place, Beavercreek, OH 45434.



Arrangements entrusted to H.H. Roberts Funeral Home in Dayton, OH, and Ross Clayton Funeral Home in Montgomery, AL.

