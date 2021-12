ROBINSON, Barbara E.



Age 74 of Trotwood, departed this life Sunday, November 28, 2021. She is survived by many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. with service to follow, 12:00 PM, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Abundant Life Christ Centered Ministries, 4769 Free Pike, Dayton, OH.



