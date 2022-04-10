ROBERTSON, David Bruce



Dave was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Elenore Wachs



Robertson and Merlin



Gladstone Robertson, May 1, 1923, and died in San Marcos, Texas, March 30, 2022.



He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his siblings: Reed Robertson, Joan R. Duddingston and



Caroline R. Gray; his children: Elizabeth (Betsy) Robertson (Todd Derkacz), Douglas Robertson (Joan) and Elane R. Woodruff (Tom); six grandchildren: Sara Robertson, Bethany Mayhue, Katy Robertson, Emily Derkacz, Kyle Derkacz, and Erin Woodruff; and seven great-grandchildren.



Dave grew up in Springfield, Ohio, graduated from Cranbrook School and joined the Army Air Corps soon after where he served as a B-29 Navigator based on Tinian Island in the Pacific Theater. He and the crew of "Daddy Come Home" flew 13 missions over Japan, all successful. After the war, he completed his degree at Cleveland College where he met Phoebe Houser who he married in June 1947. He worked first as CEO of Robertson Steel and Iron and later as a real estate investor, inventor and stock investor. His wartime aviation experience led to a life-long love of flying and he built, flew and eventually crashed an experimental plane.



In each place he lived he left his mark. In Terrace Park, OH, he was a founding member of the Terrace Park Swim and Tennis Club. In Anderson, OH, he served on the Anderson Board of Park Commissioners and was active in the Cincinnati Hanger of the Quiet Birdmen. He moved to San Marcos, TX, at age 95 and even there made sure that the assisted living facility



included fire safety instructions in the resident orientation booklet; he was also elected vice president of the Residents' Council. He is remembered for his honesty, kindness and



frugality. He will be missed.



Interment will be in Springfield, OH, in July.

