X

ROBERTSON, Carol

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ROBERTSON (Sostack), Carol Lynn

Age 67, of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Family will greet friends 5-7 PM on Monday, May 3, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. A Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 7 PM with a live stream available on Routsong's YouTube channel. For

complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and condolences with the family, please visit


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.