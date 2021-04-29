ROBERTSON, Carol

ROBERTSON (Sostack), Carol Lynn



Age 67, of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Family will greet friends 5-7 PM on Monday, May 3, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. A Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 7 PM with a live stream available on Routsong's YouTube channel. For



complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and condolences with the family, please visit



www.routsong.com