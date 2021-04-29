ROBERTSON, Carol

ROBERTSON (Sostack), Carol Lynn
Age 67, of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Family will greet friends 5-7 PM on Monday, May 3, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. A Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 7 PM with a live stream available on Routsong's YouTube channel. For
complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and condolences with the family, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429
https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral