ROBERTS, Virginia L.



Virginia L. Roberts, of Springfield, was born on September 27, 1928, in Darfork, Kentucky. She passed away on July 10, 2021, at the age of 92. She was the daughter of the late Jimmie and Olga Stidham and was a resident of Ohio since 1954. Mrs. Roberts was the co-founder and Church Mother of the Pentecostal Apostolic Temple Church in Dayton, Ohio. She was a retired sewing machine operator, seamstress and fabric cutter. She was a member of the American Association of Retired Persons. In June of 1944, Mrs. Roberts was awarded the commission of Kentucky Colonel by the Governor of the state of Kentucky. She was a kind and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother who was a dear and loving Christian lady who spent her lifetime helping others. Her adult years were dedicated to working alongside her husband, Bishop Kenneth E. Roberts, Sr., in the work of the Lord, the church and the gospel ministry. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Roberts, Sr. and her son, Kenneth E. Roberts, Jr. Survivors include her grandson, Mark (Donna) Roberts; granddaughter, Tammy Cruey; great-grandchildren, Nathan (Kaitlin) Roberts, Dalton Roberts (Brandon Hawley), Alexis Reid (Patrick) and Avery Reid; great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Chase, Abi and Lincoln; former daughter-in-law and very special friend, Elena Lemke; and many siblings. She is also survived by a host of church friends and acquaintances and will be sorely missed by everyone. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 5-7p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, July 14, at 11a.m. also at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

