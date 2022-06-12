ROBERTS, Sharon Y.



"Sherry"



74, of New Carlisle, passed away June 7, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1948, in Springfield, OH, to William and Fannie Drummond. She leaves behind a loving family, her



husband of 55 years, Ronald; son, Donnie of Conover; daughter, Billie Jo (Jerri) Shadoan of St. Paris; son, Steve (Bambi) of St. Paris; three grandchildren, Matthew Roberts, Ashley and Taylor Shadoan. She also leaves behind four siblings, William Drummond of Conover, Gary (Reba) Drummond of South Carolina, Peggy Sue Hall of Springfield, and Debra Shelpman of Urbana. She also leaves behind a very loving and special aunt, Linda Helsel, who was like a mother to her; her hospice nurse, Carlos, and Chaplain Janie Brewer, who treated her like family; and numerous friends, who she would do anything for. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jackie. There will be private services for immediate family only with Chaplain Janie Brewer officiating. Arrangements will be handled by the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be shared at



