ROBERTS, Rose Marie

Age 74 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday, January 9, 2021, with her husband by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell William & Elizabeth (Volz) Friend; brothers & sisters, William J. (Thelma) Friend, Alonzo "Lonnie" (Dotha) Friend, Ruby (McKinley aka "Boots") Powell, Lucille (Herman) Grieshop, and Russell W. Friend, Jr. brother-in-law, Joe McPeek and sister-in-law, Jane Roberts. She is survived by her husband Eugene V. "Gene" Roberts, Jr., of 58 years, daughter, Bonnie (Alan) McGriff; son, Eugene V. (Kristy) Roberts, III; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Mark Angeline) McPeek & Shirley Friend; brothers-in-law, Doug (Betty)

Roberts and Mike Roberts; grandchildren, Ashley & Ben McGriff & Sage Roberts; niece, Cindy (Dan) Blevins and nephew, Tom Grieshop along with many other family members and friends. Rose enjoyed bowling, reading, bike riding, pogo, and the pool, Hallmark movies and especially time spent with her family. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, with entombment to follow in Woodland Mausoleum. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.

