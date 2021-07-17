ROBERTS, Ray

ROBERTS, Jr., Ray



"Butch"



73 of Springfield, passed away July 11, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 13, 1947, the son of Ray and Eileen Roberts, Sr. Butch was a proud member of the Iron Misfits and was a 10th Degree Master. He owned and operated the U.S. Karate Federation Dojo in Springfield. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the



Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his children Ray (Gaile) Roberts, II, Shane (Susan) Roberts, Tammie Gullett, Christopher Roberts, and Jesse



Trujillo; a brother Bill Roberts; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 1 niece and a host of family members in



Tarpon Springs, FL. Services to honor Ray will be held



Monday, July 19, 2021, at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are



requested to Honor Flight Network, 175 S. Tuttle Rd, Springfield, OH 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



