ROBERTS, Peggy R.



Peggy R. Roberts, age 80, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Elmcroft of Washington Township. She was born in Frenchburg, KY, on January 15, 1940 ~ the youngest of 12 siblings to the late Inez (Branham) and Menifee H. Spencer. Education was very important to Peggy, she received her BA and Masters +30 from Miami University; and taught at Carlisle Elementary School for many years. Peggy was able to connect with people through her questions and her humor. When you were with Peggy, you had fun! She was an avid Scrabble and game player. She enjoyed travels and cruises, and treasured her Georgian Bay memories. She also enjoyed her family get-togethers and picnics, especially 69 years of Spencer Reunions. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Leon "Nick" Roberts (2011); a son, Daniel Scott (1973); 3 sisters, Lillian Fultz,



Katherine Blomquist and Mabel Wilson; and 3 brothers, James, Henry and Larry Spencer. She is survived by her son, Nick (Barbara) Roberts; 3 granddaughters, Emily (James) Guerriere, Kayla (Nick) Johnson, Leah (Zac) Hays; a great-grandson, Michael Guerriere; 5 sisters, Myrt (Carl) Copley, Mary Spencer, Jodie (Ed) Frauenknecht, Susan (Bob) Spencer-Hayes, and Patti (Gary) Kline. Due to COVID restrictions



Peggy's Celebration of Life will be Private ~ however, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. the service will be live streamed. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, OH, serving the family. To share condolences and connect to live stream please go to daltonfh.net.

