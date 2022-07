ROBERTS, Linda L.



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. Linda was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School and was formerly employed at Inland General Motors. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Mary Roberts and her brother Don and sister Joan (John) Blommel. She is survived by various family members and friends. Linda will be laid to rest at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.