ROBERTS,



Kendrick James Simeon



Three month old son of Blake W. Roberts and Brittany N. Smucker of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 4, 2021, at



Children's Medical Center. Kendrick is survived by his parents; sister, Ellie Roberts; brother, Liam Roberts; maternal grandparents, Jason Smucker and Amber Smucker; paternal grandparents, William Roberts and Melissa Roberts; maternal great-grandmother, Christina Smucker; paternal great-grandparents, Janet and Dan Jones; paternal great-grandparents, Bobby and Janice Putnam; paternal great-grandfather, Adam Roberts; great-great-grandpas, Frank Miller and Jim Foster; aunts, uncles, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Marcella "Betty" Miller; maternal grandmother Linda Foster; and maternal great-grandfather, Leslie Smucker. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 5-7 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021.

