ROBERTS, Forest Lee



Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton. He wa born January 4, 1936, in



Lebanon, Ohio, the son of the late Sherman and Vernona (Marsh) Roberts. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Carlyn (Schimer) Roberts; brother, David; and sister, Rose Marie. Forest is survived by his sons, Mark (Shelby) Roberts, Rick Roberts; Dave (Sande) Roberts, Jon Roberts; brothers, Norman, Oakley (Barb) and Lowell (Diane); sister, Iris



(Howard) Helis; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous loving relatives and friends. Forest was a U.S. Navy veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean Era. He retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Forest was a wonderful and caring person who loved his



family and friends dearly, who will be sorely missed and affectionately remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439). Military honors will begin at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Hospice of



Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

