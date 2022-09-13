ROBERTS, Dorothy C. "Dottie"



Dorothy C. Roberts "Dottie", age 87 of West Carrollton, passed away September 11, 2022. She was born September 26, 1934, in Richmond, IN, to the late Willard and Mabel (Fay) Hagerman. In addition to her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Charlton; second husband, Kenny Roberts; grandson, Adam Hatton; son-in-law, Kevin Leonard; brothers, Donald Hagerman, Harold "Louie" Hagerman and Jimmie Hagerman.



She is survived by her two children, Diana L. Leonard and Douglas (Patricia) Charlton; grandchildren, Andrew J., Lindsay N. (Nicki) Hatton, Kirsten R. and Darren M. Charlton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, church family and dear friends.



Dottie was heavily involved with her church and enjoyed singing gospel music with Kenny on guitar. She was always finding ways to help minister to those in need. Dottie traveled all over the states to visit family and we will be forever grateful for the Alaskan family trip.



A special thank you to the staff at Area Agency on Aging for their care and support of Dottie.



Family will receive guests from 11 AM - 1 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Miami Shores Baptist Church (4000 Vance Rd., Moraine, OH) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Doug Surber officiating. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Dayton National Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Miami Shores Baptist Church, in Dottie's memory.



