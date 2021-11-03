ROBERTS, David L.



David L. Roberts, 76, of Hamilton, Ohio, died in Gainesville, Florida, October 30th. David graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School and served in the Air Force as a Medic during the Vietnam War. David



became an Inhalation Therapist for The Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, for 25 years. David is survived by three children: Jodi Roberts, Juli Roberts, and Melissa (Roberts) Koller (Steve), grandchildren: Christopher Koller (Marie), Olivia Koller, Tray Matthews II (Liza), four great-grandchildren and loving siblings, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. Donations can be made in David's honor to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society.

