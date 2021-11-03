journal-news logo
ROBERTS, David

1 hour ago

ROBERTS, David L.

David L. Roberts, 76, of Hamilton, Ohio, died in Gainesville, Florida, October 30th. David graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School and served in the Air Force as a Medic during the Vietnam War. David

became an Inhalation Therapist for The Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, for 25 years. David is survived by three children: Jodi Roberts, Juli Roberts, and Melissa (Roberts) Koller (Steve), grandchildren: Christopher Koller (Marie), Olivia Koller, Tray Matthews II (Liza), four great-grandchildren and loving siblings, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. Donations can be made in David's honor to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society.

