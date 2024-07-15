Roberts, Anna

Roberts (Satterfield), Anna Marie



Anna Marie Satterfield Roberts age 70 of Somerville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. She was born on January 21, 1954, to the late Henry and Josie Marie (Gibson) Satterfield in Hamilton, Ohio. Anna spent 37 years of being a dedicated nurse with the biggest heart. Anna is survived by her husband of 42 years, Walter Roberts; son, Josh (Kelly Farwick) Roberts. She will also be missed by her many cousins, nephews, and friends. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Josie Marie (Gibson) Satterfield; her uncle, Troy Gibson and her other friends and family. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Rt. 4 Fairfield. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



