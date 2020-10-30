ROBERSON, Terry R.



Terry R. Roberson, age 65 of Hamilton, passed away on



Monday, October 26, 2020.



Terry was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 21, 1955, to the late John and Kathleen (Swain) Roberson. Terry was a gifted mechanic, having worked for many years at Pud's Chevron and later for Rose Automotive. When Terry wasn't turning a wrench, he enjoyed spending time with his dogs and watching TV. Most of all, Terry loved spending time with his family. Terry will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Annette Roberson; his children, John (Tina) Roberson, Janet (Roger) Roberson, Terah (Larry) Miller and Brittany (Xhakary) Roberson; his grandchildren, Andrew Baker, Chris Baker,



Roger Durham, John Roberson, Andrew Roberson, James



Michael Thomas, Rhoen Thomas, Larry Miller, and Lola Miller; 3 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Johnny (Vicky) Roberson, Scott (Theresa) Roberson and Sherry Lynn Roberson, and his mother-in-law, Barbara Davis. Terry will be reunited in heaven with his brother, Gary Roberson; and his two pups, Tiny and Annie Roberson. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, with Rev. Billy Clay officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. The family would like to thank Dr. Paula Weisenberger and the staff of OHC for their care and compassion. Memorial



contributions may be gifted to charity of the donor's choice.

