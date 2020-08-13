ROBBINS, William Emery "Bill" 87 years old, was born to the late James Robbins and Myrtle (Avis) Robbins on May 10, 1933, in LaFollette, Tennessee. Bill went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Saint Leonard Retirement Community in Centerville, Ohio. Bill was a member of Heritage Christian Church of Centerville, Ohio. He worked for General Motors for 40 years beginning in 1951 until his retirement. He enjoyed being involved with many church activities, camping, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a very devoted husband and father. On November 11, 1967, Bill married the love of his life Cynthia Mae Malloy in Dayton, Ohio. Bill is survived by his wife, Cynthia; brother, Herschel (Bernice) Robbins of Waynesville, Ohio; daughter, Ginger (Guy) Johnson of Doniphan, Missouri; daughter, Jill (Greg) Wills of Gahanna, Ohio; son, Kent (Lisa) Ousley of Independence, Kentucky; and daughter, Kim (Kyle dec'd) Orr of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Grandchildren: Joel Thompson, Jessica Culbertson, Chelsea Lancour, Mackenzie Myers, Evan Ousley, Drew Ousley, Grace Ousley, Brandon Meek, Lyndsey Ralston, Chelsea Packard, Justin Orr, and Brittney Held; as well as several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Rebecca Meek. Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Monday, August 17, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the Mount Zion Park Cemetery. We would like to thank the staff at Saint Leonard Assisted Living and Ohio's Hospice for their kind and professional care. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio's Hospice.

