Robbins, Marty

Marty Robbins formerly of Springfield and of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2023. He was the owner of Ray Jay's Bait and Tackle and was and avid fisherman and an awesome chef. He was a graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School. Marty was born on April 15, 1976 the son of Sandra Ritchey of Kentucky and Ray Robbins of Springfield. He is survived by his parents Sandra and Jim Ritchey and Ray and Shelley Robbins, siblings Carrie and Tim Howard, Joe and Jessica Bair and Mary and John Haynes. He is also survived by extended family that includes aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews. Services will be held later at the convenience of the family.



