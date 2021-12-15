journal-news logo
ROARK, Carl

ROARK, Carl Everett "Coach"

Age 78, passed away Saturday December 11, 2021. He was born on December 21, 1942, to the parents of William M. and Ruth (Johnson) in Mixersville, Indiana. Carl was a graduate of Ross High School in 1962. He was employed at Mosler Safe Co. for over 30 years then at Fairfield Auto Service until retiring to Lake Williamstown in Grant County, Kentucky where he enjoyed fishing and boating.

He is proceeded in death by his wife Doris Jean (DJ), his parents, five brothers: William H. (Bill), Leonard, Robert (Bob), William M. Jr. (Junior), Roy and a sister Louise (Bayliss). He is survived by a sister Darlene (Holbrook) of Hamilton, a daughter Karla (Mills) of Camden and a son Brian of Cincinnati.

"Coach" was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #36, Fraternal Order of Eagles #407 and the Monkey Mutual Aid Society in Hamilton.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, 10AM to noon followed by a brief service at Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, 30 S. Main in Dry Ridge, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Health Care of St. Elizabeth. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staffs of St. Elizabeth Hospital of Florence. Highlandsprings Nursing Home in Ft. Thomas and St. Elizabeth Hospice Healthcare.

Funeral Home Information

Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home

30 S. Main

Dry Ridge, KY

41035

