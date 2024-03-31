Roaden, Joseph Clyde



Joseph Clyde Roaden, 62, of South Vienna, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early hours of March 25, 2024. Joe was born December 25, 1961, in Columbus, Ohio to Eldon and Doloris Roaden. In 1983, Joe married the love of his life, Barb, and they went on to have three children; Sarah, Jessica, and Joseph "Aaron." Joe previously worked at Shoemaker's and Pioneer but was currently employed at Assurant. Spending time fishing, traveling with his wife and daughter, and being surrounded by family are just some of the ways Joe loved to spend his days. He was also a teacher of the Word at Pleasant Community Church of God. Joe was preceded in death by his father Eldon Roaden who died in 2011. Joe is survived by his mother Doloris Roaden, wife Barb Roaden, daughter Sarah (Bob) Hess of Pennsylvania, and grandkids Remington and Scotlynn; daughter Jessica Roaden of South Vienna, furbabies Daisy, Pennie, and Gizmo; son Aaron (Taneshia) Roaden of South Vienna, and grandkids Abel, Olive, Joseph, Brady and Ella; sister Michelle (Gary) Helterbran, children Lafe and Lyndsey; brother Ronny (Debbie) Roaden; Rhonda Roaden. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday April 1st, 2024, in the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Nelson Perdue officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being made by JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



