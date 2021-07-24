ROACH, Sherry L.



In Loving Memory of Sherry L. Roach, born 12-14-1954 to



7-20-21. She was survived by her loving son Jaevae Roach; daughter Marlena Roach, and grandchildren. She was loved by many friends and family,



Larry Tyree and Natalee Boggs among others. We will remember all the good times and how much she loved us all. She was a very special, kind, loving



person with an amazing



personality. We love you mom and you will forever live in our hearts never to be forgotten.

