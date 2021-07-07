ROACH, Deborah Rose



64, of Springfield, passed away July 3, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 1, 1956, in Wadsworth, Ohio, the daughter of James and



Katherine (Henicle) Ling. Mrs. Roach enjoyed fishing and food pantries but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was retired as a manager from Pilot



Stations. Survivors include her grandchildren, Brian Smith, Ted Hennis, Joshua (Ashley) Hennis, Lena Roach, Derek Roach and Marshall White; great-grandchildren, Shellie Hennis and



Joshua Hennis II; siblings, James (Terrie) Ling, Linda Sanders and Lorraine (David) Franson ; and many nieces and nephews including Tina (Abe) Skeen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol Roach in 2006; siblings, Roger Ling, Patricia Keefer and Michael Ling; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



