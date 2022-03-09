RIZZO, Theresa

RIZZO, CPPS,



Sister Theresa



85, died peacefully on March 7 at Maria Joseph Center in Dayton. She was born February 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the



Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1959. For 63 years she faithfully served God, His people and the Congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in Salem Heights



Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 a.m.



followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 a.m. To attend



services one must be fully vaccinated.



Sister Theresa was the oldest of four children born to Italian immigrant parents. Participating in church activities was an important part of her growing up in Cleveland. As a Sister, prayer and adoration were central to her life. Before retiring, she served others by her ministry in food service and domestic arts at Maria Stein, Ohio; St. Charles Seminary, Carthagena, Ohio; and the Sisters' Motherhouse. For many years she



enjoyed personally assisting her retired Sisters as driver and nursing assistant at Maria Joseph Center, Dayton, Ohio. Sister Theresa considered religious life a spiritual journey.



Sister Theresa joins her parents, two sisters and a brother in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, nieces and nephew. She is loved and will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

