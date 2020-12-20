RIX, Constance E. "Connie"



79 of Springfield, died December 11, 2020, in the Soin



Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 17, 1940, the daughter of Floyd and Mabel Rix. She retired from Trimble. Connie was a member of the Huber Heights



Senior Center and enjoyed watching TV. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Thelma Priwer, Betty Pyles, Jim and Bob Rix. Survivors include her sisters Janice Henson,



Carole (Wilbur) Huff and Vicki (Howard) Ballard; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held at the



convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Glen Haven



Memorial Gardens. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



